Posted: Jul 14, 2020 9:47 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2020 9:52 AM

Tom Davis

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. joined us Tuesday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to discuss everything from a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding legal cases and reservation lands, to pro football teams to COVID-19 and reopening some cultural sites.

The Chief says the government did the right thing in a recent SCOTUS ruling saying, “I agree with Justice Gorsuch’s opinion that the United States government should be held to its treaty obligations, and its word. The Cherokee Nation is glad the U.S. Supreme Court has finally resolved this case and rendered a decision which recognizes that the reservation of the Creek Nation, and by extension the reservations of the Cherokee Nation, Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation and Seminole Nation, were never diminished and that our respective governments were never dissolved.: He added,"This ruling does not mean that those who commit crimes on reservation lands will not face justice, no tribe would ever welcome that, and now we will continue to work with the state of Oklahoma and our federal and tribal partners on legal parameters under the decision today.”

As for the Washington Redskins decision to change their nickname, Hoskins commends the move.

“This is significant and historic for Indian Country. The battle over the Washington professional football team name and logo has been a decades-long struggle, but we have now taken a giant step forward. The organization listened to outside corporate pressure and abandoned a racial slur as its team name,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “The announcement to retire the name out of respect sets a precedent that other teams who still use Native mascots in their names, imagery or team promotion should follow. We know fans who have grown up with this team may struggle with this change, but we hope they realize the significance it has for Natives and the understanding of Native Americans in today’s society. We thank the Washington football organization for finally doing the right thing. This name change shows honor and respect for Native people in this country. This action means the dialogue on this subject across the country will continue, as it must.”

As for COVID-19, Hoskin said,"The global pandemic has heightened uncertainty and anxiety across the world. That is certainly the case here in northeast Oklahoma. Our families, neighborhoods and workplaces have been dramatically affected. Another group that has struggled during this pandemic is the community-based organizations that impact Cherokee Nation at the grassroots."

Hoskin said, "These organizations are a vital anchor for our families and for the health of our communities. Many of them are working tirelessly to help Cherokee citizens struggling with the impact of COVID-19. To make sure they can keep providing those services and make it through this difficult time, we plan to reinvest about $3.5 million in federal CARES Act dollars. We strategically lobbied the U.S. Congress for these funds and worked with our Council so that we can put them to work for Cherokee communities as part of our government’s “Respond, Rebuild and Recover” plan."

Hoskin is very proud of the Community and Cultural Outreach department where $3.5 million is now available to help Cherokee organizations. Eligible grantees include more than 50 Cherokee community organizations across our 14-county jurisdiction, as well as two dozen more at-large organizations across the United States. We’ve created three separate grant programs for operations, capital improvements and at-large organizations.

Operations grants will enable community groups that participate with their CCO department to fund budgeted operating costs impacted by the pandemic, such as utility bills. Operating grants can also offset the recent and future costs of fuel for grocery deliveries, as most of these organizations have assisted us with essential food programs over the past four months. With up to $20,000 available per community organization, these grants can also help pay for proper sanitizers, cleaners and equipment to make their facilities as safe as possible.

According to Hoskin, capital improvements grant of up to $40,000 is also available to the same organizations with Cherokee Community Buildings. These capital grants, set aside for modifying or expanding community buildings, can be used to improve things like food pantries and refrigeration capabilities. Groups in places like the Hulbert community and Washington County are ready to use these improvements to provide healthy food choices for tribal citizens and serve as strategic food reserves for Cherokee Nation.

These investments will help community groups improve their COVID-19 response and expand their mission of service in this time of need. The grants will also help groups to become better prepared for the next emergency, whether it is a natural disaster or another dangerous virus.

Hoskin tells us CCO participating at-large Cherokee organizations, based in urban areas across the United States, typically do not own a building, so we have created a special $2,000 grant to assist those groups with hand sanitizer, masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment. At-large groups may also use the funds for other pandemic response, such as food distribution initiatives.

With an additional Community Partners Grant, they also plan to expand their collaborations with entities such as local first responders and nonprofit organizations across the region who have teamed up with Cherokee Nation to provide care, supplies and services over the past four months. These important partners have been essential in maximizing their pandemic response. In order to keep this collaboration strong, they will make a total of $250,000 available in aid to help these organizations replenish their resources.

Hoskin underscores that COVID-19 remains a threat, and local community organizations are on the front lines. Within the reservation, they are doing an amazing job of helping Cherokees all stay healthy and safe, but they need support to continue this critical work. Cherokee Nation is seizing this opportunity to respond, recover and rebuild and to do so at the grassroots level. My promise to you is that we will always be proactive in finding ways to serve our citizens and doing it safely.

Hoskin is watching the COVID-19 numbers and says Cherokee Nation is postponing the planned reopening of its cultural tourism sites, originally slated to begin mid-July.

In coordination with the tribe’s phased reopening plans and the recently announced delay of phase three, all tribal museums, welcome centers, retail operations and the Cherokee Heritage Center will begin to reopen in August.

“We remain committed to the health and welfare of our employees, guests and the communities we serve,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “These are unprecedented times and we must continue to strategically adapt our plans as conditions warrant. We look forward to safely reopening these sites in the near future.”

Once reopened, each site will implement safety procedures, including physical distancing, limited occupancy, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, and required use of face masks by all. Hours of operation will vary by location and can be found by visiting www.VisitCherokeeNation.com

Cherokee Nation Gift Shops have resumed online operations as planned.