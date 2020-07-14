Posted: Jul 14, 2020 1:17 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2020 1:18 PM

Trey Stumpff

On Tuesday morning traffic was stopped in all directions on Highway 75 between Bartlesville and Dewey because of a wreck that had occurred involving a semi and a pick-up truck.

Here is Dewey Firecheif Jacob Cox explaining what happened.

Highway 75 was shut down for 45 minutes to allow the crews to clear the accident. The driver of the Ford F-150 was taken to Ascension St. John in Bartlesville for minor injuries.

(Photo courtesy of Dewey Fire Department)