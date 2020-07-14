Posted: Jul 14, 2020 2:03 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2020 2:03 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville Public Schools will be hosting a community Q & A session on Wednesday. There will be two sessions for parents, guardians and students, one at 8:30 a.m. and the other at 8:30 p.m. Both sessions will take place at Custer Stadium. BPS superintendent Chuck McCauley.

McCauley says input is welcomed from anyone who has concerns and that’s why they are holding the meeting. He encouraged those who do not want to attend to send emails with specific questions to administrators. KWON highlighted some of the pieces of the proposed plan on Monday.

BPS plans on enacting its plan during the Monday, July 20 school board meeting.