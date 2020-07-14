Posted: Jul 14, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2020 2:23 PM

Max Gross

A new business in Nowata may have you thinking fondly of the past. The Soda Fountain announced its grand opening on Tuesday and saw several customers through its doors to celebrate. The Soda Fountain is offering of course old fashion sodas, sundaes, and 12 flavors of hand dipped ice cream.

The one-of-a-kind establishment offers free Wi-Fi, games and puzzles to take to your table and use, and can sit on the couch and watch the old fashion T.V. with the Andy Griffith show playing non-stop.

The shop is owned by Scott and Laura Offutt. "We wanted to show our love for Nowata and have a positive place for kids and families to go and enjoy as a community."

The shop is locacted at 108 East Cherokee Avenue in Downtwon Nowata.