Posted: Jul 14, 2020 2:49 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2020 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Every year, the Board of Osage County Commissioners select an engineering firm to be placed on call so that if something happens after hours, they can come fix it. As long as the commissioners choose a firm off of the pre-approved list from ODOT, they don't have to conduct interviews to determine who they would like to choose this year. Guy Engineering sent the commissioners a contract, but they chose to go with Kellogg Engineering last year and all three commissioners felt it would be best to do so again.

All three commissioners have used Kellogg Engineering for several projects in the past, which is a firm located in Talala.