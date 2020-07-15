Posted: Jul 15, 2020 9:20 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2020 9:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Two northeast Oklahoma men were arrested in Missouri for a shooting incident that took place over the weekend.

Benjamin Marshall of Bartlesville and Christian Cooper of Nowata have been charged after the Hamilton Police Department and deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in northwest Missouri responded to shots fired. According to KTTN and KGOZ out of Trenton, Missouri, the alleged shooting occurred at a Casey’s located in the 700 Block of South Hughes Street in Hamilton on Sunday night.

Both Marshall and Cooper face felonious unlawful use of a weapon – discharge into a home, motor vehicle, or other transportation; second degree assault; and armed criminal action. They are being held on no bond and are scheduled for an initial appearance in court on Thursday, June 16th.

Reports say that the Hamilton Police Department said an altercation at Casey's was reported. Shots were allegedly fired from a pickup truck that left the scene. It was also reported two males were in the truck. The pickup later crashed on Route FF northeast of Hamilton.

The driver and the passenger are then said to have left the scene. They were later located in Hamilton before being taken into custody.

