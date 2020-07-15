Posted: Jul 15, 2020 9:46 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2020 11:35 AM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has tested positive for COVID-19.

Our news partners with the News on 6 report that Stitt was tested yesterday and that result came back positive. Stitt made the announcement earlier today from his home in a joint press conference with Interim Commissioner of Health, Lance Frye.

Stitt went on to say that he “feels fine” and does not exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms at this time other than feeling “achy.” Stitt is currently isolated from his family and will be working from home until it is safe to return to work.