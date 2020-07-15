Posted: Jul 15, 2020 10:17 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2020 10:43 AM

Bartlesville Public Schools held two question and answer sessions for parents, gardians and students at Custer Stadium Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.. The purpose is to get as much input as possible before finalizing a plan for re-opening the schools in the wake of COVID-19.

Parents were recently invited to participate in an online survey regarding back to school plans. We have requested the results of that survey and are awaiting a response from BPS.

Bartlesville Public Schools Superindentent Chuck McCauley told the audience that a final will be decided at the July 20th school board meeting.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley and Granger Meador, Executive Director of Technology and Communications, made the presentations and then opened the forum for questions.

McCauley said every student will be supplied with a neck gaiter saying "The optimal, safest situation to prevent viral spread is for all students and staff to wear face coverings over their mouths and noses at all times except when eating or drinking. When a student wears a face covering, it is a sign of respect for both classmates and teachers and by extension confirms that the wearer understands his/her responsibility to his/her immediate, extended, and school families and the greater community.

While demostrating how to wear the "gaiter" face covering, Granger Meador said that face coverings will be part of the dress code for middle schools and high schools to be worn throughout the day - on school buses, in hallways, or in classrooms. Elementary school students will be steadily encouraged and trained to wear face coverings whenever social distancing is difficult or not feasible. Meador says they realize that safely and consistently wearing a face covering becomes more feasible as students mature into the upper elementary grades.

B PS also recognizes that some students have special conditions or may otherwise be non-compliant, which may necessitate reasonable and non-stigmatizing alterations in their instructional environments to help protect them, other students, and staff members.

Face coverings will be needed for bus transport, with students expected to board wearing one or wear one provided by the driver. Coverings are to be kept on as students exit the bus and enter the school.

McCauley also laid out the "LAYERED MITIGATION PRACTICES"

DAILY TEMPERATURE CHECKS - Each morning, families are asked to take their children’s temperatures, as a fever of 100°F or higher may be an indication of an active case of COVID-19. Please keep a child with fever home to monitor for additional symptoms. District staff are expected to complete an on-site temperature check each day at designated stations.

RESPONSE TO POSSIBLE SYMPTOMS - While many children will present with fever initially, many will not. Other symptoms that may develop at first include chills, cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Any of these are cause for keeping a child at home and for staff to take sick leave.

FACE COVERINGS - There is strong evidence that face coverings for both the nose and mouth help interrupt the spread of COVID-19 by protecting both the wearers and those with whom they come in contact. This includes cloth masks, neck gaiters, face shields, and other CDC-recommended masks.

PHYSICAL DISTANCING - While it will be difficult to maintain distance between the students at school, each site will be devising plans to maximize distancing in classrooms, cafeterias, and gyms.

HYGIENE - Handwashing is one of the best ways to prevent infections. Students will be reminded to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing their noses, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating. They will also have access to hand sanitizer stations throughout the school when hand-washing facilities are not readily available.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS AT SCHOOL

If a teacher suspects that an elementary school student may have COVID-19 symptoms, he/she will contact the office to arrange for an adult to come to the classroom and escort the student to a check station. Middle school and high school students will be sent or escorted to a check station as is appropriate. Parents will be contacted immediately to pick up symptomatic students and seek a medical opinion.

EXPOSURES, DIAGNOSES, & RETURN TO SCHOOL AFTER COVID-19

In regards to exposures, diagnoses, and positive tests:

● Anyone who has had close contact with someone positive for COVID-19 should stay home for 14 calendar days after exposure, based on the time it takes to develop the illness. Distance learning will be provided whenever feasible. Due to false negatives, testing is not an easy way to end self-quarantine.

● Any child who tests positive or has apparent COVID-19 symptoms may return to school after three days with no fever and improved respiratory symptoms and ten days since symptoms first appeared or, if the child never has symptoms, ten days after a positive test sample is taken.

○ CDC Temperature/Symptom Log

● Parents are required to report to the school any children who test positive for COVID-19 so that deep cleaning of affected areas and any required self-quarantines for close contacts can be performed.