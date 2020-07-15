Posted: Jul 15, 2020 7:34 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2020 7:34 PM

Garrett Giles

A fire involving equipment and oil took place at Oilfield Pipe and Supply late Wednesday afternoon.

The Dewey Fire Department was paged out to the scene at approximately 5:45 p.m. Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade said they arrived five minutes later at the west entrance of the pipe mill with Pumper 2.

Captain Mike Bolinger led the charge with firefighter Cole Williams on the initial attack, while Braden Wano operated the pump. They found a pipe roller that had experienced a mechanical failure, initiating a fire from hydraulic fluid.

Meade said additional firefighters arrived in Pumper 3, Tanker 8 and Rescue 1 for rehab and scene safety. As the fire was deemed clear, a second crew led by Lt. Mike Black assisted with active cooling of equipment.

Fire Chief Jacob Cox and Dewey Fire cleared the scene at 6:21 p.m. No injuries occurred as a result of the fire and there was minimal damage done to the equipment.

Dewey Fire thanks Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Goff for responding. Deputy Goff (pictured below with Chief Cox) provided scene control and safety.