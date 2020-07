Posted: Jul 16, 2020 3:46 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2020 3:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Union Class of 2020 will participate in a more traditional commencement ceremony on Friday evening after the coronavirus pandemic changed graduation plans earlier in the year.

The commencement ceremony will air on KRIG 104.9 at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Sponsoring the broadcast of the OKU graduation is Regent Bank.