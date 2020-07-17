Posted: Jul 17, 2020 1:31 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 1:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department saved a man's life at a homeless shelter in Bartlesville this week.

Celeste Fraser, the Assistant Director at the Lighthouse Outreach Center, said the man that was saved was on drugs, and his condition worsened throughout the day of the incident. Fraser said she noticed that the man was starting to seize up that night when she returned to the Lighthouse for chapel.

The man's breathing was labored, so Fraser called 911. She said they were lucky that the BPD was nearby.

NARCAN was used to help save the man's life. Fraser said they had to give the man NARCAN twice to prevent him from overdosing. Without the NARCAN, Fraser said the man would've died within minutes.

Fraser said the situation was scary, but the Lighthouse is extremely thankful for the Bartlesville Police Department and their quick actions to save the man's life. She said the BPD is always there to help them when they need it. The Bartlesville Fire Department and Bartlesville EMS were also on the scene during the incident.