Garrett Giles

An accident at Tuxedo Boulevard and Chowell Avenue near Thompson Brothers Industrial Supplies in Bartlesville left an orange Jeep flipped on its side.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, the Jeep headed straight north on Chowell when a red pick-up truck was traveling westbound on Tuxedo.

The truck collided with the Jeep. The Jeep then hit a curb which caused it to flip onto its side. The driver of the Jeep received minor injuries.