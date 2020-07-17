News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 2:54 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 3:51 PM
Jeep Flips at Tuxedo and Chowell in Bartlesville
Garrett Giles
An accident at Tuxedo Boulevard and Chowell Avenue near Thompson Brothers Industrial Supplies in Bartlesville left an orange Jeep flipped on its side.
The accident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, the Jeep headed straight north on Chowell when a red pick-up truck was traveling westbound on Tuxedo.
The truck collided with the Jeep. The Jeep then hit a curb which caused it to flip onto its side. The driver of the Jeep received minor injuries.
« Back to News