Posted: Jul 17, 2020 3:53 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 3:53 PM

Max Gross

The Doenges Ford Indians topped the Enid Majors 5-3 in an afternoon contest in the AABC State Tournament. Ryan Jones went the distance to earn the victory and push the Indians into the state title game. The Indians were previously 0-4 against Enid teams on the season.

Down 1-0 in the Fourth, the Indians would score two runs on a throwing error by Oklahoma State-commit Conner Gore to take a 2-1 lead. William Parsley would knock home a run in the fifth. Harrison Clark would follow with this two-RBI single.

The hit from Clark would prove to be the decider. Jones would walk home two runs in the sixth inning, but other than that the left-hander was nearly flawless. Jones gave up three earned runs, five hits and struck out two. This is the third Bartlesville complete game in the last four games.

The Indians will play on Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark against an opponent that has yet to be decided.