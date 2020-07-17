Posted: Jul 17, 2020 8:18 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 8:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Dewey Schools held a parade in May allowing the 85 seniors to receive their diplomas. On Friday evening, a more traditional ceremony was held at Bulldogger Stadium. Here is High School Principal Brent Dugger closing out the evening’s festivities.

The Class President was Jayce Guilfoyle, while the Vice President was Jayme Guilfoyle and the Secretary was Lauren McNight. Everyone at Bartlesville Radio congratulates the Dewey Class of 2020.