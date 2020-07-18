Posted: Jul 18, 2020 9:07 AMUpdated: Jul 18, 2020 9:27 AM

Garrett Giles

A special Dewey Public Schools Board of Education meeting will take place on Monday, July 20th, as the board plans to discuss and possibly approve the Bulldogger Back to School Plan for the upcoming school year.

During the meeting, the school board will also discuss and possibly approve a resolution granting temporary emergency powers to Superintendent Vince Vincent. This move would be specific to the authority to make necessary adjustments to the school calendar and procedures associated with the Bulldogger Back to School Plan to address COVID-19 issues.

Several policy revisions made be approved by the Dewey school board as well. The meeting again will take place on Monday, July 20th at 6:00 p.m. in the McCrary Conference Room in the Administration Building across from the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.