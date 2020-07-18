Posted: Jul 18, 2020 9:20 AMUpdated: Jul 18, 2020 9:23 AM

Garrett Giles

According to Micah Siemers, the City of Bartlesville’s Director of Engineering, the contractor of a skate park in Bartlesville has moved quite quickly on the project.

Evergreen Skateparks of Portland, Oregon is the contractor for the project. The skate park project was approved by voters in the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election and includes the construction of a "concrete skate course with street amenities and bowls."

Funding for the project includes the $355,000 in voter-approved G.O. Bond funding and additional funds leftover from the Johnstone Restroom Remodel project, for a total of $404,250. The contract was approved by the City Council during the May 4th, 2020 council meeting.

Concrete has been poured and Evergreen Skateparks is getting ready to sod and seed the area. Siemers said it is expected that they will finish by the end of the week or first part of next week. The skatepark is located off of Silverlake Road and SE Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Photo courtesy of Bartlesville Skatepark Initiative