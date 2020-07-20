Posted: Jul 20, 2020 11:25 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2020 11:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management has received a generous donation from Coffeyville Resources, LLC.

A resolution regarding the $24,200 donation from Coffeyville Resources to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday. Mike Dunlap, the Chairman of the Commissioners, explained that the donation will go towards the purchase of personal protective equipment for 14 volunteer firefighters with the Washington County Volunteer Fire Department.

The Washington County Commissioners and the Washington County Emergency Operations Center said they are grateful for the donation to purchase personal protective equipment for the 14 volunteer firefighters that work for the Washington County Fire Department. They said the donation is a substantial commitment to the community.