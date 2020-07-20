Posted: Jul 20, 2020 12:09 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2020 12:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The Phillips 66 Research Center in Bartlesville is changing the time of day in which it will conduct testing of its weekly emergency alarm system.

Effective Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, the alarm system will be tested at noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Previously the alarm was tested at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesdays and is being changed to noon to be consistent with the Saturday test time.

The alarm system is tested routinely to ensure it remains operational in the event of an actual emergency and to help ensure employees and nearby neighbors are familiar with the sounds of the various alarms.