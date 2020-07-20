News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 12:28 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2020 12:29 PM
Online Auction to Impact Local RSU Students
The RSU Foundation will hold an online auction to raise scholarship funds for local Rogers State students on Friday and Saturday.
The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24th and conclude at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25th. The annual scholarship fundraising breakfast previously scheduled for March was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The silent auction that would have been held at the in-person gathering has been moved to an online platform.
Proceeds from the online auction will benefit local, degree-seeking students at RSU Bartlesville. The annual scholarship fundraising breakfast has raised more than $280,000 since 2009.
In a statement, Angie Thompson, the RSU Foundation Development Officer and event organizer, said, “We were disappointed we could not hold our in-person event in March, as we were on pace for a record number of guests this year. But the online delivery option will most likely provide even broader access to guests and help us reach our $25,000 goal.”
Guests may access testimonial videos, make donations, and access the online auction link at rsu.edu/bsb.
