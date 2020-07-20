Posted: Jul 20, 2020 8:56 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2020 9:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council gave approval for staff to solicit and accept applications to lease city-owned property located at 530 S. Osage Avenue on Monday night.

City Manager Kevin Trease said this process will start in the coming days.

The hope is to get someone in the building that is the right fit for Dewey. Getting more jobs in Dewey is also the hope.

Trease said part of the application process will ask potential buyers how many employees they have and what their average sales are on an annual basis. He said the building is set up for light industrial facilities such as a welding shop or a machine shop.

Bell Camper temporarily rented out the property at 530 S. Osage before relocating to their new facility. In early May, the Dewey City Council agreed to re-plat the property. Towards the end of May, the Dewey Economic Authority discussed the property further to see what types of companies could go into the area.