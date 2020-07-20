Posted: Jul 20, 2020 9:01 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2020 9:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council held two public hearings on re-zoning requests and one public hearing on a variance request on Monday night.

City Manager Kevin Trease said one of the re-zoning requests focused on turning Jesse’s Auto Body, located 421 S. Osage Avenue, from a commercial highway to a commercial general zone. He said the council helped the owner – who has been in business for 18 years in Dewey – by approving the re-zoning request.

The variance request that was approved by the council was for the same property. Trease said the original building the owner of Jesse's Auto Body had that burnt down in late-May was built on the property line, and the City of Dewey requires a 10-foot setback. The request that was approved was for the lowering of the required 10-foot setback to five-feet from the south property line.

Before the variance request was approved, the Dewey City Council decided to re-zone 330 Bartles Road from a commercial neighborhood to a limited industrial zone. Trease said this request was approved so a cabinet shop could go into the area in question.