News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 9:01 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2020 9:01 AM
Bartlesville City Council is Keeping an Eye on COVID-19
Tom Davis
The COVID-19 numbers locally are manageable at this point, but that could change. And if it does, the Bartlesville City Council is busy gathering information in preparation for whatever guidance that might entail.
To date, the city of Bartlesville has weathered the storm of COVID-19 better than most cities as far as keeping the coffers from being drained and also being in a postion to help local businesses that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus.
Appearing on our COMMUNITY CONNCETION program on Tuesday, City Councilor Jim Curd said the mayor and the other city councilors monitor the COVID-19 numbers every day. According to Curd, some cities have face mask ordinances and the council members are reading those ordinances.
Curd says if the COVID-19 numbers locally ever start to make their way up the state's new color-code chart, they will have the latest information in hand should changes need to be discussed or implemented.
Listen to the complete podcast here.
« Back to News