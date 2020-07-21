Posted: Jul 21, 2020 9:01 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2020 9:01 AM

Tom Davis

The COVID-19 numbers locally are manageable at this point, but that could change. And if it does, the Bartlesville City Council is busy gathering information in preparation for whatever guidance that might entail.

To date, the city of Bartlesville has weathered the storm of COVID-19 better than most cities as far as keeping the coffers from being drained and also being in a postion to help local businesses that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus.

Curd says if the COVID-19 numbers locally ever start to make their way up the state's new color-code chart, they will have the latest information in hand should changes need to be discussed or implemented.