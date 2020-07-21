Posted: Jul 21, 2020 9:24 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2020 10:27 AM

Garrett Giles

The consideration and possible action regarding the approval of a subordination agreement between the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority and the Bartlesville Hotel, LLC relating to the Hilton Garden Inn will take place in the next BRTA meeting.

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority may take action to amend the terms of employment for the BRTA Director as well. Next, the BRTA will may approve a resolution to adopt and approve the Fiscal Year 2021 BRTA Budget.

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority will meet on 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22nd. All trustees will attend by video conference per Senate Bill 661. A link to watch the meeting can be found here.