Posted: Jul 21, 2020 9:37 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2020 9:46 AM

Garrett Giles

Martin Garber will be recognized by the Bartlesville Development Authority on Wednesday for his eight years of service on the authority.

Following a possible move into an executive session, the Bartlesville Development Authority will hold a trustee election. The BDA will review applications and take possible action to nominate and elect a trustee to replace Martin Garber, subject to ratification by the Bartlesville City Council.

The Bartlesville Development Authority will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22nd.