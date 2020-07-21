News
Garber to be Recognized in BDA Meeting
Martin Garber will be recognized by the Bartlesville Development Authority on Wednesday for his eight years of service on the authority.
Following a possible move into an executive session, the Bartlesville Development Authority will hold a trustee election. The BDA will review applications and take possible action to nominate and elect a trustee to replace Martin Garber, subject to ratification by the Bartlesville City Council.
The Bartlesville Development Authority will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22nd.
