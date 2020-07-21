Posted: Jul 21, 2020 10:25 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2020 10:28 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce’s 116th Awards & Gala is set to take place on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. The Leadership Bartlesville Class of XXIX (29) graduation will take place, and it will be followed by the Community Awards program. The 2020-2021 Board Chair will also give their remarks.

Registration is open now. Individual reservations cost $65. A table for eight costs $575, while a table for four costs $290. A registration link can be found here.

To read last year's story on the 115th Awards & Gala, click here.