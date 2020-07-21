Posted: Jul 21, 2020 1:30 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2020 1:40 PM

Garrett Giles

A children’s home facility may be interested in the City of Dewey’s 40-acres located along 1400 Road behind the softball complex in Dewey.

The item was brought up during the Mayor, City Council and Staff Comments portion of the Dewey City Council meeting on Monday night. City Manager Kevin Trease said he did not know all of the details, but they may see the group come to the next two or three council meetings. He said the group may make presentations if they are truly interested in the property.

The Dewey City Council is set to meet again on Monday, August 3rd at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will take place in City Hall, which is located at 411 E Don Tyler Avenue.