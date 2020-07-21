Posted: Jul 21, 2020 2:03 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2020 2:04 PM

Garrett Giles

Thanks to a contribution from Phillips 66, City of Bartlesville employees and facilities are well-stocked with Personal Protective Equipment and other items targeted to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The company contacted City Manager Mike Bailey with an offer to help with expenses incurred by the City for COVID-19-related equipment.

In a statement, Bailey said, "We were able to purchase items our employees desperately needed to perform their duties safely as well as help ensure our facilities are safer for both City employees and the public. Because of Phillips 66's generosity, we were able to purchase these items to greatly subsidize taxpayer funds, so this grant is truly a community contribution. We are grateful to Phillips 66 for their help and their community spirit, and for their unwavering support during this unprecedented crisis."

The contribution will be used for such items as surgical masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, reusable face shields, thermometers, cordless hand-held disinfectant sprayers and plexiglass barriers.

Pictured is CFO/City Clerk Jason Muninger using a hand-held sprayer to disinfect the first floor of City Hall. City Hall hours have been adjusted to allow commonly used public areas to be disinfected before opening, during the lunch hour and at the end of the day. Hours are currently 8:30 to noon and 1:00 to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.