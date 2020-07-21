Posted: Jul 21, 2020 2:15 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2020 2:15 PM

Ty Loftis

Leading into the 74th annual Cavalcade some were left wandering if the event should should take place, but many others were curious as to how successful things would be in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Tourism Director Kelly Bland reported this was one of the best Cavalcade's to date.

Chairman of the Cavalcade Committee, Jeff Bute and all the other event organizers are already excited for the 75th annual Cavalcade, which is set to start on Monday, July 12th.