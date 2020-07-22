Posted: Jul 22, 2020 9:37 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 10:04 AM

Tom Davis

It has been a very unusual and busy summer for the Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley and the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Blair Ellis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Wednesday, both said the challenges have brought forth a lot of changes and with the help of our community, some unique ways in meeting those challenges.

Blair Ellis says the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is accepting contributions for personal protective equipment and related supplies for a safe reopening of Bartlesville Public Schools. So far, the Bartlesville Rotary Club, The Lyon Foundation, Arvest Bank, Phillips 66, Bartlesville Regional United Way and many others have generously provided funds and in-kind contributions for the cause.

Superintendent McCauley thanked patents, teachers staffers, students and the entire community for their input for the back-to-school guidelines that make it possible for in-person, virtual and blended options for the upcoming school year.

McCauley also outlined the safety protocols for returning to in-person learning including face coverings, distancing, Chromebooks and Hot Spot availabilities and others.

McCauley is also looking forward to the BHS Class of 2020 in-person graduation set for Friday, July 24, at 8pm at Custer Stadium.

You can listen to the graduation ceremony live on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and watch it on KWONTV.com

You can also enjoy the ceremony streaming on bartlesvilleradio.com and our downloadable free app.