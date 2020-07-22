Posted: Jul 22, 2020 9:43 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 9:43 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear has issued a mask mandate for all employees within the Osage Nation effective immediately. A press release states that constituents and others who visit the Osage Nation Government Offices will be required to wear masks when interacting with employees as well.

On March 19th, Standing Bear declared a Public Health State of Emergency for the Osage Nation, which remains in effect. A recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state of Oklahoma has increased concerns on how to curb the spread of COVID-19. The press release says an emphasis on wearing face coverings or masks is in the forefront of recommended practices.

Because of this, all Osage Nation Government Offices will implement best practices of the wearing of face coverings or masks until further notice. Best practices include wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t feasible. The press release went on to say that directors shall make arrangements to have face coverings and masks available to the public when entering buildings.