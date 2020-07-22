Posted: Jul 22, 2020 10:01 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 11:40 AM

Tom Davis

As Oklahoma carfeully reopens its economy and as peoplea are getting back to work, veterans may be haveing a tougher time of it than most.

Josef Derryberry, Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Specialist at Bartlesville Workforce Center, says the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is here to help.

Derryberry specializes in assisting veterans facing many hurdles including being disabled, homeless, recently released from incarceration,or lacking a diplomoa or GED.

Derryberry stresses confientiality is assured.

As Veterans serving Veterans, Derryberry say their mission is to ensure Veterans Priority of Services throughout OESC, along with offering our veterans and the transitioning service members with the proper resources and services to succeed in the 21st century workforce. OESC pledges their utmost to protect your employment rights, maximize your employment opportunities, and meet the labor market demands with qualified veteran employees.

WATCH JOSEF DERRYBERRY ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION

For more information, log on to https://oesc.ok.gov/veterans