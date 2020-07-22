Posted: Jul 22, 2020 10:08 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

Mayors across the country are asking residents to make a long-term commitment to manage water resources more wisely by taking part in the annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.

In a video that can be found below, Gina McCarthy, the former Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and partner of the Wyland Foundation said the rivers and streams that support so many people's drinking water needs to be protected. She said we have to start thinking of water as the precious resource that it is to all of us.

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland is joining mayors across the country in this effort. In return residents can win $3,000 toward their Home Utility Payments, water saving fixtures and hundreds of other prizes. Plus, participants can nominate a local charity to receive a 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE to serve the community.

The annual challenge, which takes place on Saturday, Aug. 1st thorugh Monday, Aug. 31st, is a non-profit national community service campaign that encourages leaders to inspire their residents to make a series of simple pledges at mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy.

In a statement, Mayor Copeland said, “As the Mayor of the City of Bartlesville, I support the mission of the Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation and hope our citizens will pledge to conserve water and reduce their impact on the environment. I encourage all residents to take this pledge so we can all do our part in conserving water."

Last year, residents across all 50 U.S. states pledged to reduce their annual consumption of freshwater by 3 billion gallons, reduce waste sent to landfills by 80 million pounds, and prevent more than 179,000 pounds of hazardous waste from entering our watersheds. The Challenge goes beyond drought issues and looks at the ways our water use will affect the future of our communities — from how we grow food to reducing polluted runoff.

To participate, residents can go to mywaterpledge.com and make a series of online pledges to conserve water on behalf of Bartlesville. Cities compete in the following population categories:

5,000- 29,999 residents

30,000-99,999 residents

100,000-299,999 residents

300,000-599,999 residents

600,000+ residents

Cities with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge in their population category have a chance to win $3,000 toward their home utility bills, and hundreds more eco-friendly prizes including Toro Irrigation Smart Controllers and ECOS home cleaning products. In addition, residents can nominate a deserving charity from their city to receive a 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Students and teachers are encouraged to take part, as well.

The 9th National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is presented by the Wyland Foundation and Toyota, with support from the U.S. EPA WaterSense, The Toro Company, National League of Cities, Conserva Irrigation, EcoSystems Inc. and Earth Friendly Products.

Below is the video found on the Wyland National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation's website.