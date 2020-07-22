Posted: Jul 22, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 10:41 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to report new cases from the past few days as they work to make up what is being called “backlog associated with system outages. Statewide 13 new deaths are being reported including five in Oklahoma County. 918 total new positive tests are being reported in the state. 630 Oklahomans are reportedly hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 30 active cases. Osage County is listed to have 32 active cases. Nowata County is listed to have four active cases.

MORE INFO HERE.