Posted: Jul 22, 2020 11:28 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 11:28 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation members who need help with grocery bills can go to Venture Foods in Fairfax this Saturday. Osage Nation families must show a membership card and upon doing so, a $50 credit will be granted from your grocery bill.

This is a project being put on by a volunteer group, “Osage Unity.” There is a limit of one credit per family and there will be 120 of these credits available lasting from 9 a.m. to noon.

Osage Unity has raised money across the United States to assist Osage members with grocery items. To learn more about Osage Unity, or to join the group, visit their Facebook Page.