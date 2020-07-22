Posted: Jul 22, 2020 11:32 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 11:33 AM

Garrett Giles

Ben Davis has been hired by Caney Valley Public Schools to serve as their middle school principal.

Davis grew up in Henryetta with several family members that served as school teachers and counselors. From Henryetta, Davis attended Oklahoma State University and received a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education in 2000. In 2002, Davis earned a Master’s degree in Leisure Management.

Collinsville Middle School is where Davis got his teaching career started in 2007. From there, Davis became the Social Studies Department Head and Assistant Athletic Director at Collinsville. He coached baseball for six years, football for 13 years, and golf for six years. In 2019, Davis served as the interim principal at Herald Elementary for two months.

Micah - Davis' wife - is a kindergarten teacher in Collinsville. Davis said they have a son and a daughter that attended school in Collinsville.

Davis said he is looking forward to a fantastic year at Caney Valley and that he is excited to get to know the school’s students. He said his door is always open and that he looks forward to meeting everyone.