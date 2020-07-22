Posted: Jul 22, 2020 12:29 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 12:31 PM

Garrett Giles

The Agape Mission of Bartlesville has expressed a need for used plastic sacks so they can continue to give away fruits and vegetables.

The non-profit said they utilize plastic bags every day to hand out much needed food items to their guests. If you have used plastic sacks that you no longer need or you do not know what to do with them, you can drop the sacks off at Agape Mission’s south entrance.

Agape Mission is located at 555 South Cass Street in Bartlesville. They will take the donation of plastic sacks from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.