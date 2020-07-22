Posted: Jul 22, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 2:57 PM

Max Gross

A Copan man was arrested on a warrant for firearms charges stemming from a January incident. Chris Richesin was charged with being in possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Richesin was convicted on a felony of false impersonation to create liability in Tulsa County in 2012.

According to an affidavit, officers recovered a weapon believed to have been involved in the commission of a separate crime in August 2019. Officers made contact with Richesin who claimed the firearm came from his father’s store in Copan. The defendant said he used a key to enter but it was later discovered that he used a knife to dislodge the deadbolt on a back door.

Another shotgun was found at Richesin’s residence as well. He also charged with receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $5,000.