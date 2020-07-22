Posted: Jul 22, 2020 2:39 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 2:39 PM

Max Gross

Construction continues in downtown Bartlesville as the Downtown Central Business District Paving Rehabilitation continues. Constructions crews are working at the area near Johnstone Avenue and Fifth Street. This the area just to the northwest of the Washington County Courthouse.

The top layer of the street has been removed with the intent of a new asphalt surface being laid. The road remains open at this time but parking has been limited on Fifth Street. Crews will continue to work on most streets downtown as a part of this project. The $2 million project is funded through the voter approved 2018 General Obligation Bond Issue. Construction is anticipated to be completed in six to eight months.