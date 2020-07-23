Posted: Jul 23, 2020 3:46 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2020 3:52 AM

Tom Davis

Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement today regarding Tesla’s announcement to expand in Austin, Texas:

“Over the past few months, Tulsans and Oklahomans as a whole showed the nation and the world that our state is worthy of being one of two finalists for an innovative, cutting-edge company like Tesla.

The comprehensive effort made by the State of Oklahoma, the City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Regional Chamber proves Oklahoma remains open for business and an ideal destination for the automotive industry despite today’s announcement.

We will be actively recruiting Tesla’s supplier base to Oklahoma as well as many other companies whose eyes have been opened to our state throughout this process.

I wish Elon Musk and Tesla all the best. In fact, I wish them so much success they are forced to expand again, because I know just the place.” – Governor Kevin Stitt