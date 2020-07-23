Posted: Jul 23, 2020 9:26 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2020 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

The 2020 RSU Bartlesville Scholarship Fundraising Breakfast previously scheduled for March 27 was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.

To continue the strong support from the Bartlesville area for local students, we invite you to participate in the online auction or to make a gift. View the videos, participate in the auction, or give from your home or office.

Thursday, Development Officer Angie Thompson and Alumi Engagement Director Tarvis Peck appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to provide a few details on the Online Auction.

Fund a need. Change a life!

July 24, 2020

Bidding begins at 10:00 am

Ends on July 25 at 7:00 pm

2020 Bartlesville Scholarship Online Auction

Important: Set up your 32auction account before the auction begins at BSB 2020 Online Auction.

Notifications will be sent via email 24 hours before online bidding begins to all pre-registered account holders. In the following situations, notifications will be sent to all account holders:

During Online Bidding: Bid Confirmations Outbid Notifications Auction Item Changed (items with bids) Watchlist Notifications (participants choose) Auction Ending Changed (date and/or time) Auction Ending Notification (24-hour notice)

When Online Bidding Ends: Winning Bidder is sent a confirmation Pickup instructions information will be included



How to Pay:

When the auction ends, an invoice link to purchase items will be sent to the winning bidder from the RSU Foundation.

To maximize security, payment will be made through RSU’s secure payment page.

Payment in full is expected at the time the auction ends.

Bidding on items obligates the bidder to purchase.

Credit or debit card payments settle all winnings.

Questions:

Contact Angie Thompson, RSU Development Officer, at athompson@rsu.edu, or 918-338-8023.