Posted: Jul 23, 2020 10:00 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2020 10:03 AM

Garrett Giles

An acclaimed local Oklahoma artist will give a gallery talk at the Price Tower Art Center next Thursday.

Artist John Hammer will talk about his show “John Hammer’s Tattered Aesthetics & Peculiar Portrayals” that featured two series of his work. Tattered Aesthetics explores the subjects that have been seemingly forgotten. This series celebrates the patina of time that reflects on these worn down subjects that reflect a life lived. Peculiar Portrayals is the outcome of freedom of expression without any predetermined outcomes.

The Price Tower Arts Center is located at 510 Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville. The Gallery Talk with John Hammer will last from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Hammer will speak at 6:30. The event is free and open to the public. The event will also be live-streamed on Facebook for those who would like to join virtually.

Hammer's art went on display at the Price Tower on Friday, June 12th. The Price Tower will continue to display the acclaimed artist's work through Sunday, Aug. 16th.