Posted: Jul 23, 2020 10:23 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2020 10:23 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health still continues to deal with system backlog in reporting the total number of COVID-19 cases across the state. 737 new cases are being reported across the state on Thursday. Three new deaths are being reported, none of which are in the local area. Hospitalizations have decreased statewide to 607 people.

Washington County is listed to have 34 active cases. Osage County is reporting 31 active cases. Nowata County is reporting three active cases.