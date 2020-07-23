Posted: Jul 23, 2020 10:25 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2020 10:25 AM

Ty Loftis

Financial assistance for those within the Osage Nation who are struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic is available on a first-come basis.

To be eligible for this assistance, one must be a registered member of the Osage Nation on or before July 1st, 2020. Members must also be able to show hardships they have been going through since the pandemic began. Those aged 65 and above will be eligible to receive up to $1,000 and others will be eligible for $500.

In order to complete the application, go to osagenation-nsn.gov and click on the member services tab. For any questions, you can call the Osage Nation Financial Assistance Department at 918-287-9745.