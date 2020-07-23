Posted: Jul 23, 2020 11:28 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2020 11:32 AM

The Caney Police Department is searching for a suspect that left a woman beat up at the corner of 4th and Foreman in Caney just before 6:00 on Thursday morning.

According to the CPD, the victim in the case was able to exit the vehicle she had been riding in with the suspect in the case. The victim suffered a laceration to her head, as well as other injuries. She was transported to a local hospital by Caney EMS.

Officers are actively seeking the location of Anthony Vanzant (pictured below). He is reportedly driving a 2001 Mazda TRB Utility 4D that is white in color and is bearing Kansas plates. The plate number is 128-FYJ. Call 620.879.2141 if you have any information.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the domestic disturbance had occurred at a residence in the 100 Block of East 2nd Street in Caney. Vanzant is wanted for Felony Aggravated Domestic Battery.

The Caney Police Department asks that you use caution and that you do not approach this subject. Law enforcement has been informed that he is armed with a weapon. They say suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.