Posted: Jul 23, 2020 12:33 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2020 12:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Board of Education met for a special called meeting Thursday morning to discuss the best way to go about re-opening schools across the state. With a 4-3 vote, the board opted to recommend, but not require individual school districts to follow certain guidelines such as wearing masks, switch from in-person learning to distance learning and how each school should proceed with extracurricular activities.

The board did put in place a five-tier color coded system for each county, similar to the per capita system the Oklahoma State Department of Health has in place. According to the data, of the 77 counties across the state, only six of the counties fall in the lowest alert level, but no county falls in the highest alert level.

All tri-county area schools would fall into the yellow area, which is the second highest tier. In this case, all school districts would be expected to offer in-person learning. Masks would be required for teachers, staff members and students in the fourth through twelfth grades. Limited gatherings would also be recommended under this area.