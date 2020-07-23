Posted: Jul 23, 2020 12:54 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2020 12:58 PM

Improvements to the Dewey Fire Department located along 801 N. Cherokee Avenue are nearly under wraps after the Dewey City Council approved for the work to take place on the facility in mid-May.

City Manager Kevin Trease explained what the contractors – Overhead Door and Robert Lee Construction, LLC – have been able to accomplish. He said the parking has been installed, and the doors and openers in the older section of the structure have been replaced. Orders were placed in mid-May for four overhead bay doors and three openers.

Over time, the old overhead bay doors at Dewey Fire had worn out. The parts for the openers were also obsolete. The 12-foot by 12-foot doors with three rows of glass in them are heavy, and it is extremely difficult to open them by hand.

Trease said they planned on making these improvements to the Dewey Fire Department while they were putting the finishing touches on the new Dewey Police Station next door. He said they are waiting for the contractor to replace the exterior east and south sheet metal and trim at the fire station.

Trease said the next phase of the project also includes the pouring of a sidewalk in front of the fire department. He said the project in its entirety costs $23,000, and the money will come from the City of Dewey's Capital Improvement Budget for the year.

A new back-up generator was installed at the Dewey Fire Department in recent weeks as well. Trease said the back-up generator came out of last year's budget. He said the last back-up generator had failed, it was old, and it was too obsolete to replace the parts. With that in mind, Trease elected to take funds out of Capital Improvements to go ahead and replace the "emergency-type item."

Storm sirens and the department's radio system will be operational if their power goes down during a storm thanks to the newly installed back-up generator. The generators cost roughly $8,000 to $10,000. Trease said the City of Dewey will now look to install a back-up generator for the newly constructed Dewey Police Department.