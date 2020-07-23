Posted: Jul 23, 2020 2:12 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2020 2:25 PM

Max Gross

One juvenile was injured after an alleged physical altercation that occurred in Bartlesville in June. 19-year-old Kelcee Green was arrested on a warrant for her role in the matter. Green appeared at the Washington County Courthouse of custody on Thursday. She posted a $25,000 bond.

Green was charged aggravated assault, a felony. According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Osage Avenue in Bartlesville. The juvenile victim’s mother showed officers two videos of the victim being assaulted.

The first video showed Green approach the victim and begin hitting her face and head. Another juvenile also participated in the assault. The victim had redness on her face and bumps on her head according to officers on the scene. The victim was briefly hospitalized with a concussion.