Posted: Jul 24, 2020 12:37 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2020 12:39 AM

Garrett Giles

Firefighters made quick work of a structure fire in the 900 Block of West 9th Street in Dewey on Thursday evening.

According to Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox, they were dispatched to a house that was on fire at approximately 5:45 p.m. The caller stated that the fire was in the back of her residence.

Pumper 1 arrived first for Dewey Fire, and it carried a small crew to the scene. Firefighters Terry Young and Kolten Brown made the initial attack of the fire, putting a quick knock down on the flames. Pumper 3 responded with more man power who helped with overhaul of the residence.

Dewey Fire was able to contain the fire to the back of the residence in one room. Chief Cox took over command of the scene upon his arrival. He said the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical issue.

"I was pretty happy with the response of our guys and the work they put in," Chief Cox said. "We were on the scene for approximately 45 minutes. I’d like to thank Copan Fire Department and Washington County Fire for responding for mutual aid."

The Dewey Police Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office were also thanked for their assistance with traffic control.