Posted: Jul 24, 2020 10:17 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2020 10:18 AM

Garrett Giles

Candidates for municipal office for the City of Bartlesville will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3rd.

Yvonne House, the Secretary of the Washington County Election Board, said the filing period ends at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5th.

Candidate Declaration of Candidacy filing forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S Johnstone Ave, Suite 101 and can also be found on the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov.

House said that the following offices will be filled:

Councilmember Ward 1

Councilmember Ward 2

Councilmember Ward 3

Councilmember Ward 4

Councilmember Ward 5

The municipal offices at stake will be filled in the nonpartisan General Election scheduled November 3rd, 2020.

For more information contact the County Election Board Office at 918.337.2850.