Posted: Jul 24, 2020 10:51 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2020 10:51 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health claims to have resolved system backlog issues that had been mincing the numbers on its daily COVID-19 reports. The state says that 314 new coronavirus cases are being reported across the state Friday, one of the lowest amounts of new case numbers this month. Seven deaths are being reported Friday, including one in Rogers County. 628 Oklahomans are currently hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 27 active cases, an increase of three since Thursday. Osage County is posting 30 active cases, a decrease of one. Nowata County remains at three active cases.

